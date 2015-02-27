(Adds details from Donahue's statement)

NEW YORK Feb 27 Puerto Rico's debt-laden power authority, Prepa, said on Friday that it will hold off on presenting a restructuring plan as it tries to secure an extension of an agreement from creditors not to foreclose on its $9 billion in debt.

The current agreement, which expires on March 31, had called for a deadline of this Monday for Prepa to unveil a proposal to restructure about $9 billion in debt. But it will miss that deadline, Lisa Donahue, Prepa's chief restructuring officer, said in a statement.

"We have made significant progress" to negotiate an extension of the forbearance agreement, "but there is more work to do and as a result, we have not yet finalized a plan to present to the forbearing creditors."

Donahue said she told creditors Prepa "would not satisfy this milestone," and that creditors do not plan to call a default as a result of the delay.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Prepa would likely miss the deadline as negotiators weigh dropping energy prices and legislative uncertainty on the island.