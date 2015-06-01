June 1 Certain creditors of Puerto Rico's
debt-laden power authority PREPA are unlikely to support
extending a forbearance agreement that expires on Thursday, said
a source familiar with the agency's restructuring negotiations.
A second source familiar with creditors' thinking said a
restructuring proposal presented by PREPA on Monday was widely
criticized by stakeholders, and that creditors would not
consider extending the forbearance, which protects PREPA from
default during restructuring talks.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chris Reese)