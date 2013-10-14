WASHINGTON Oct 14 Puerto Rico's revenue rose 21
percent to $731 million in September from the same month last
year, helping the struggling territory beat revenue forecasts
for the quarter, its treasury secretary said on Monday.
Puerto Rico last week initially estimated its September
revenues had risen 18 percent from a year earlier.
The final numbers also showed revenue for the first quarter
of the island's fiscal year, which began in July, totaled $1.7
billion, up 5.4 percent from the same quarter last year,
Treasury Secretary Melba Acosta said in a statement.
Puerto Rico had initially estimated its first-quarter
revenue would rise only 4.4 percent, leading it to miss its
budget target by $7 million.
But the final numbers show Puerto Rico beat forecasts for
the quarter by $10.4 million, said Acosta.
"These results demonstrate progress on the fiscal
stabilization and responsibility measures this administration
has taken, and we remain focused on implementing fiscal
oversight measures to increase revenue collections," she said in
a statement.
Puerto Rico has about $70 billion of outstanding debt, or
nearly 2 percent of overall outstanding debt in the $3.7
trillion municipal bond market, much of which is held by mutual
funds. Its high jobless rate and shrinking economy have lately
sparked worries the territory could default on its debt or
require a federal bailout.
Since January, the island has been working with the White
House and Treasury Department on economic development. Last
week, Puerto Rico Senate President Eduardo Bhatia said he
expects U.S. officials to soon announce some form of assistance,
though likely not direct financial aid.