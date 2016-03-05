March 4 The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer
Authority (PRASA) said on Friday it has suspended its ongoing
projects and is considering other alternatives to pay off its
contractors.
PRASA, in a filing with the Municipal Securities Rulemaking
Board, said it has suspended the projects due to difficulties in
accessing the bond market for issuing revenue bonds.
The authority said it is considering other alternatives and
said it has set aside certain funds to pay off its contractors.
The authority had reached a settlement with the U.S.
government last year, to upgrade its systems, for allegedly
releasing untreated sewage into the San Juan Bay, Condado
Lagoon, Martin Pena Canal and the Atlantic Ocean, violating the
Clean Water Act.
