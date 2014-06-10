NEW YORK, June 10 Puerto Rico's tax collections
in May rose $141 million, or 23 percent, compared to the prior
year period, outstripping government estimates by $29 million,
according to preliminary data released by the Treasury
department on Tuesday.
"The increase is attributable to income measures approved in
the previous year's budget to reduce the fiscal deficit,
particularly the gross receipt tax and the increased foreign
corporations excise tax rate, as well as efforts to stop tax
evasion and increase collections," Secretary of the Treasury
Melba Acosta Febo said in a statement.
