July 13 Trump International Golf Course in
Puerto Rico filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on
Monday, blaming the club's poor cash flow on low tourism caused
by Puerto Rico's "adverse economic situation."
The golf club is managed but not owned by Trump's
organization. Its bankruptcy makes it likely that a public
authority of the cash-strapped Caribbean island will have to
repay tens of millions of dollars of bonds issued on behalf of
the golf club.
Stalking horse bidder OHorizons Global LLC is seeking to buy
the bankrupt club, free and clear of liens, for $2 million cash
and the assumption of contracts, bankruptcy filings showed.
Officially called the Coco Beach Golf & Country Club S.E.,
the Rio Grande property is one of 17 Trump-branded golf resorts
managed by The Trump Organization worldwide.
But Trump himself is neither the owner nor developer of the
club, Eric Trump, Donald Trump's son and executive vice
president of The Trump Organization, said in a statement.
The golf club's developer and owner, construction company
Empresas Diaz, licensed the Trump name for the club and has been
in default for many months on its obligations to Trump, due to
its "financial constraints and a difficult business climate in
Puerto Rico," he said.
"The Trump Organization continues to have a great
relationship and incredible respect for the developer and its
principals," Eric Trump said.
The Puerto Rico golf club's bankruptcy filing listed $9.2
million of assets, including two 18-hole golf courses, a club
house, and reserve funds, and $78 million of liabilities.
The Puerto Rico Tourist, Educational, Medical and
Environmental Control Facilities Financing Authority issued
$26.4 million of tourism revenue bonds in 2011 on behalf of the
club, according to securities filings.
The authority had sole responsibility to pay the municipal
bonds, using money the golf club was supposed to remit.
But the payments have been hard to come by since the debt
was issued, with repeated defaults and unscheduled draws on
reserves, regulatory filings show.
It is "probable" that the authority would be on the hook to
pay back the bonds, said Charles Cuprill, the debtor's attorney.
In New York on Monday, Puerto Rican officials pleaded with
creditors to avoid litigation over the commonwealth's $72
billion debt.
Trump, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, has come
under fire for saying that Mexico was sending criminals to the
United States. Latinos who work at a Trump-run golf course in
New York City said the remarks were perplexing and painful.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by David Gregorio)