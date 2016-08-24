Aug 24 A U.S. appeals court said on Wednesday
that Puerto Rico could not force Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
affiliate there to pay a special corporate tax that the retailer
said was discriminatory and violated the U.S. Constitution.
The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston upheld a
lower court order blocking the U.S. territory from imposing its
alternative minimum tax against Wal-Mart Puerto Rico Inc.
The appeals court called the tax "facially discriminatory,"
saying it taxed only cross-border transactions between a Puerto
Rico corporate taxpayer and a related entity located elsewhere.
It said that did not meet the extra level of scrutiny needed
to survive under the "dormant" Commerce Clause.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Peter
Cooney)