Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
March 14 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Thursday revised the outlook of two Puerto Rico authorities to negative from stable following the downgrade of the commonwealth's general obligation rating.
The two authorities are Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority, and the Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority.
At the same time, S&P affirmed the BBB-plus ratings of the two authorities revenue bonds.
On Wednesday, S&P cut Puerto Rico's to BBB minus, just one step from junk status.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).