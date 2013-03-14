March 14 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Thursday revised the outlook of two Puerto Rico authorities to negative from stable following the downgrade of the commonwealth's general obligation rating.

The two authorities are Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority, and the Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority.

At the same time, S&P affirmed the BBB-plus ratings of the two authorities revenue bonds.

On Wednesday, S&P cut Puerto Rico's to BBB minus, just one step from junk status.