June 21 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Friday cut its rating on Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's
(PREPA) power revenue bonds to BBB from BBB-plus citing the
island's weak economy.
The rating outlook is stable.
"PREPA's credit profile is strongly linked to the economy it
serves," said S&P in a statement adding that the authority's
dependence on fuel oil, the cost of converting plants to gas,
weakened debt service and limited liquidity are also factors in
the rating downgrade.
Moody's Rating Service on Wednesday downgraded PREPA to Baa3
from Baa2, with a negative outlook.