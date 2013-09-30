BRIEF-Silver Run Acquisition files for IPO of up to $400 mln
* Blank check company Silver Run Acquisition Corp II files for IPO of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mQJrGs)
Sept 30 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Monday revised its outlook on Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp.'s first- and second-lien bonds to negative from stable.
The revision reflects Puerto Rico's declining economic and population trends, S&P said.
March 2 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Thursday it appointed former United Technologies Corp executive David Hess as an independent director on its board amid a proxy battle with hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.
NEW YORK, March 2 Investors poured $7.3 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the week that ended March 1, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking their 5th straight week of inflows.