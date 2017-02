July 2 Washington's Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority is planning to sell $318 million of refunding bonds during the week of July 9, said a market source on Monday.

The sale includes $217 million of sales tax and motor vehicle excise tax bonds and $101 million of sales tax bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.

The lead manager on the sale is Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)