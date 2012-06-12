June 12 Puget Energy Inc on Tuesday
sold $450 million of senior secured holdco notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $350 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: PUGET ENERGY INC
AMT $450 MLN COUPON 5.625 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.993 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 5.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/15/2012
S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 395.9 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
