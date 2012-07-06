WARSAW, July 6 Poliss fertiliser producer Pulawy expects to launch a tender in late July or early August for construction of an 840 megawatt gas-fired power plant that should help make it more competitive, its deputy chief executive said on Friday.

The state-controlled group holds a 50 percent stake in the venture that will build the power plant, and top Polish utility PGE holds the other 50 percent. The partners want the plant to start operating in 2016 or 2017.

"We have a link to the power grid and secured gas supplies. We will launch the tender for a general contractor very soon, at the turn of July and August," Marian Rybak told reporters.

Pulawy is currently the target of a 1.96 billion zloty ($576. 1 million) bid from local synthetic rubber producer Synthos.

Synthos said on Wednesday that if it succeeded in taking over Pulawy, it would switch the fuel for the future plant to coal from gas to cut costs.

Poland produces around 90 percent of its energy from coal, which puts it at odds with the European Union over carbon pollution. The alternative is to run on gas, which the country mostly imports from Russia at high prices.

Government hopes rest on Poland's shale gas deposits, which state-controlled companies are working to develop, but the first gas flows from them are not expected until at least 2016. ($1 = 3.4025 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Jane Baird)