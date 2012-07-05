European banks hit three-week high in earnings-driven trade
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
WARSAW, July 5 Management at chemical group Pulawy negatively assessed the takeover bid from local rival Synthos, saying the price offered was significantly lower than the fair value.
In a statement on Thursday Pulawy also said that the board will recommend the company's shareholders not to sell their stakes.
Synthos, controlled by one of Poland's wealthiest man Michal Solowow, launched a 1.96 billion zloty ($576.06 million) bid for state-owned Pulawy over two weeks ago as part of a wave of ownership shifts in the chemical sector.
Poland's Treasury Ministry, which oversees state assets and controls Pulawy via its over-50 percent stake, had said earlier it would analyse the offer. ($1 = 3.4025 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
Feb 15 Core profit for Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel NV fell short of estimates in the last three months of 2016 as the marine and energy sectors weighed, while restructuring costs also put pressure on results.
* BHP customer "not too worried" over strike given ample stocks