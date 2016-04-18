NEW YORK, April 18 The Associated Press won the Pulitzer Prize for public service on Monday for its report on labor abuse in the seafood industry, and the Los Angeles Times took the prize for breaking news reporting for its coverage of the San Bernardino massacre, the Pulitzer board said.

The winners in all 21 Pulitzer categories - including awards for journalism, music, drama and letters - were announced at New York's Columbia University, which administers the awards, now in their 100th year. The Pulitzers began in 1917 after a bequest from newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta)