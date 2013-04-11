BRIEF-Meetme to acquire if(we)
* Meetme Inc -deal expected to contribute at least $9.0 million in adjusted ebitda
April 11 Professional social network LinkedIn Corp said it will buy Pulse, a news reader and mobile content distribution platform, for $90 million in cash and stock.
More than 30 million users have activated Pulse news reader apps on Apple Inc's iOS and Google Inc's Android operating systems.
LinkedIn will pay about 90 percent of the deal value in stock.
* Meetme Inc -deal expected to contribute at least $9.0 million in adjusted ebitda
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."