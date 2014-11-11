BRIEF-Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances board recommends FY cash dividend
March 12 Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries And Medical Appliances Corp:
Nov 11 Pulsion Medical Systems SE
* Says sales in the first three quarters is 27,326 thousand euros and 1 pct slightly above the prior-year period
* Says third quarter closed with sales of 9,210 thousand euros and thus a growth of 8.1 pct over the year-ago quarter
* Says third quarter EBIT of 2.453 million euros, EBIT-margin of 26.6 pct (last year: EBIT 2.199 million euros, EBIT margin 25.8 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 12 Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries And Medical Appliances Corp:
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.