Nov 11 Pulsion Medical Systems SE

* Says sales in the first three quarters is 27,326 thousand euros and 1 pct slightly above the prior-year period

* Says third quarter closed with sales of 9,210 thousand euros and thus a growth of 8.1 pct over the year-ago quarter

* Says third quarter EBIT of 2.453 million euros, EBIT-margin of 26.6 pct (last year: EBIT 2.199 million euros, EBIT margin 25.8 pct)