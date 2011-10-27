* Q3 net loss narrows to $129 mln from $995 mln
* Q3 orders flat, backlog down 3 pct
Oct 27 PulteGroup Inc , the second
largest U.S. homebuilder, posted a narrower net loss for the
July-September period and said new orders remained flat as
housing demand was at historically low levels.
Pulte said its quarter-end backlog was 5,143 homes valued at
$1.40 billion, down 3 percent from the year-ago period.
A recovery in the housing market has been hindered by a glut
of unsold properties and an unemployment rate that has been
stuck above 9 percent.
On Wednesday, a government report showed new U.S.
single-family home sales rose at their fastest pace in five
months in September but sustained fall in prices indicated the
housing market is far from recovery.
Pulte's third-quarter net loss was $129.3 million, or 34
cents a share, compared with $995.1 million, or $2.63 a share, a
year ago.
The net loss includes a goodwill impairment charge of $241
million and a $73 million gain from a tax benefit, Pulte said.
Homebuilding revenue rose 7 percent to $1.1 billion.
Adjusted home-sale gross margin was 18.5 percent.
Pulte, whose brands include Centex, Pulte Homes and Del
Webb, said new home orders were flat at 3,564 versus a year ago.
Late last month, Pulte's smaller rival KB Home
posted a 40 percent jump in quarterly orders while Lennar Corp
also reported an 11 percent jump in new orders.
