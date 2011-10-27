* Q3 net loss narrows to $129 mln from $995 mln

Oct 27 PulteGroup Inc , the second largest U.S. homebuilder, posted a narrower net loss for the July-September period and said new orders remained flat as housing demand was at historically low levels.

Pulte said its quarter-end backlog was 5,143 homes valued at $1.40 billion, down 3 percent from the year-ago period.

A recovery in the housing market has been hindered by a glut of unsold properties and an unemployment rate that has been stuck above 9 percent.

On Wednesday, a government report showed new U.S. single-family home sales rose at their fastest pace in five months in September but sustained fall in prices indicated the housing market is far from recovery.

Pulte's third-quarter net loss was $129.3 million, or 34 cents a share, compared with $995.1 million, or $2.63 a share, a year ago.

The net loss includes a goodwill impairment charge of $241 million and a $73 million gain from a tax benefit, Pulte said.

Homebuilding revenue rose 7 percent to $1.1 billion. Adjusted home-sale gross margin was 18.5 percent.

Pulte, whose brands include Centex, Pulte Homes and Del Webb, said new home orders were flat at 3,564 versus a year ago.

Late last month, Pulte's smaller rival KB Home posted a 40 percent jump in quarterly orders while Lennar Corp also reported an 11 percent jump in new orders. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Gopakumar Warrier)