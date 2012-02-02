BRIEF-Stephen Sherwin to from Rigel Pharmaceuticals board
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals - on feb 22, stephen sherwin notified co of his decision to resign as a member of board effective as of may 11, 2017
Feb 2 PulteGroup Inc, the second largest U.S. homebuilder, posted a fourth-quarter profit and said it was optimistic about a recovery in the housing market in 2012.
Pulte's fourth-quarter net income was $14 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $165 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago.
The homebuilder's results include charges from debt repurchase and gains from land sales.
Total revenue rose 1 percent to $1.26 billion.
New orders in the quarter were 3,084 homes, up about 1 percent. Backlog at the end of the quarter was $1.1 billion. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Cotiviti Holdings Inc files for secondary offering of 7 million shares of its common stock - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lT5qQj) Further company coverage:
* Amir Efrati reports passive stake of 9 percent in alcobra ltd as on Feb. 22, 2017