April 25 PulteGroup Inc, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier as it benefited from low mortgage rates and a shortage of new homes available for sale.

The company reported a net income of $81.8 million, or 21 cents per share, for the first quarter, compared with a loss of $11.7 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 32 percent to $1.16 billion. Net orders rose 4 percent to 5,200 homes.