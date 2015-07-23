July 23 PulteGroup Inc, the third
largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a quarterly profit that more
than doubled from a year earlier as costs declined.
The company's net income rose to $103.3 million, or 28 cents
per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $41.9
million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter includes a pre-tax benefit of $27
million, or 5 cents per share, from a legal settlement.
Total revenue fell 0.5 percent to $1.28 billion.
The company's selling, general and administrative expenses,
the largest chunk of its costs, declined 43.4 percent in the
quarter.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)