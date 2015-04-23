(Adds details, background, updates shares)

April 23 PulteGroup Inc reported a surprise slide in quarterly profit after home sales fell 28 percent in the pricey U.S. Northeast due to construction delays.

The company, whose shares fell as much as 9.4 percent on Thursday, also said orders were lower in Texas and the Northeast.

Net new orders declined about 5 percent in Texas, hurt by slowing demand particularly at the higher price point in Houston. Orders fell about 2 percent in the Northeast. Total orders, however, rose about 6 percent.

The average selling price rose 2 percent to $323,000 per home in the first quarter ended March 31, the slowest growth rate in more than three years.

PulteGroup sold only 248 homes in the Northeast where it usually claims the highest average selling price.

In 2014, when PulteGroup's countrywide average price stood at $329,000, it commanded $452,000 on average in the NorthEast.

The company's countrywide sales fell 2 percent to 3,365 homes in the latest quarter. Gross margins fell to 22.7 percent from 23.8 percent.

Home sales revenue, which excludes land sale and financial services revenue, was flat at $1.09 billion.

Total revenue rose 1.3 percent to $1.13 billion.

Net income fell to $55 million, or 15 cents per share, in the quarter, from $74.8 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier when net income included a benefit of 2 cents per share related to the reversal of mortgage repurchase reserves.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 20 cents on revenue $1.24 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter earnings were also impacted by higher income tax rate and acquisition expenses, the company said.

Up to Wednesday's close of $21.69 on the New York Stock Exchange, the stock had risen about 7 percent this year, while the Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction index gained about 1 percent. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)