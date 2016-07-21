July 21 PulteGroup Inc, the No.3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices.

The company's net income rose to $117.8 million, or 34 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $103.3 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose about 41 percent to $1.80 billion.

New orders rose 11.3 percent to 5,697 homes. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)