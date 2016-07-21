BRIEF-Crown Castle announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027
July 21 PulteGroup Inc, the No.3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices.
The company's net income rose to $117.8 million, or 34 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $103.3 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose about 41 percent to $1.80 billion.
New orders rose 11.3 percent to 5,697 homes. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.