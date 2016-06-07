June 7 Elliott Management Corp, the hedge fund founded by billionaire Paul Singer, has taken a stake in U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc, CNBC reported on Tuesday citing sources.

Shares of the homebuilder rose 5.8 percent to $19.69, after the report.

"Elliott recently informed us that they have taken a position in the company. We welcome dialogue with all of our shareholders," CNBC quoted PulteGroup. (cnb.cx/1VKyYuu) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)