By Laila Kearney
| NEW YORK, April 18
NEW YORK, April 18 Investors may be warming to
homebuilder PulteGroup, even though the company has been
underperforming its Wall Street peers and its namesake founder
is locked in battle with the company's chief executive officer
and many of its directors.
With shares down more than 15 percent over the past year,
dwarfing the 1.4 percent decline in the S&P Homebuilders Select
Industry Index, PulteGroup founder and biggest
shareholder William Pulte is pushing the board to quickly oust
CEO Richard Dugas, who recently announced plans to retire in May
2017.
Pulte, who owns 8.97 percent of the company's shares, and
joined by his grandson Bill Pulte, has faulted Dugas for a
leadership style and strategy that he said has led the company's
stock to sharply underperform its competitors.
But some analysts and investors see opportunity. Short
interest in the stock is down, and the company has done slightly
better than its peers on Wall Street this year.
"We think this reflects investors' excitement at a potential
pivot to growth," Deutsche Bank said in a research report
published Friday that pointed to a recent uptick in orders and
construction of new communities.
PulteGroup's annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for May
4, but the Pulte family is not expecting a quick resolution to
the call for change at the top.
The company's board members, most of whom were appointed by
Dugas, are expected to be reelected at the meeting and continue
to clash with the founder's vision for the company, Bill Pulte
said.
"This is just the beginning of what unfortunately seems like
a long process," he said.
In the meantime, the decline in the stock has bumped Pulte's
dividend up to an attractive 1.93 percent yield and positioned
the company, typically premium priced compared to competitors
such as Lennar Corporation and D.R. Horton Inc.,
as a cheap buy. Pulte stock is now selling at roughly 11 times
expected earnings for the next 12 months, compared with its
typical forward PE of almost 16.
"PHM now trades at a discount to these same large-cap peers,
which we believe more than sufficiently discounts any
management-related uncertainty," Barclays Research said in a
note this month. It has upgraded PulteGroup to equal weight from
underweight.
Short interest in PulteGroup has fallen from a near two-year
high of 9.8 percent of outstanding shares at the start of
February, to 6.75 percent now, according to Astec Analytics
data.
On April 4, when Dugas, who was already under pressure from
William Pulte, announced his 2017 retirement plans, shares fell
as much as 9.8 percent before closing down 6.6 percent.
On that day, William Pulte wrote a letter condemning the
company's board of directors for failing to immediately push out
Dugas.
Pulte said Dugas had been overly aggressive with land
purchases, lost talented employees who went to work for
competitors and spent too much on dividend payouts and share
buybacks.
PulteGroup has defended Dugas, who has been CEO since 2003,
noting that since 2012 he has helped the company boost income,
cut debt and - in 2015 - returned $559 million to shareholders
through dividends and share repurchases.
The public dispute doesn't threaten the company's
fundamentals, said Jack Micenko, deputy director of research at
Susquehanna Financial Group, who maintains a "buy" rating for
PulteGroup.
"It's a bit of a soap opera," he said.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Linda Stern and Leslie
Adler)