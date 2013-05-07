HERZOGENAURACH, Germany May 7 Increasing its stake in Puma is not a priority right now for PPR , the French group's managing director said on Tuesday at the sportswear group's annual shareholding meeting.

"For us, the priority is to achieve Puma's transformation in order for the company to tap its outstanding potential," Jean-Francois Palus, who is also chairman of Puma, said at the meeting in Puma's hometown of Herzogenaurach, southern Germany.

PPR, which is changing its name to Kering as part of a rebranding, owns 83 percent of Puma. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)