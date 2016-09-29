WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Thursday it had charged a former
employee of Puma Biotechnology with insider trading,
and that the Justice Department was pursuing a parallel criminal
case.
The SEC alleged that Robert Gadimian, who served as the
senior director of regulatory affairs for the company, profited
by $1.1 million by trading ahead of news announcements about a
Puma breast cancer treatment drug.
It said Gadimian had admitted to the trading in an internal
company investigation, and that he had allegedly tried to hide
his tracks by altering his trading records.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)