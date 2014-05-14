UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN May 14 The chief executive of German sportswear company Puma SE is not aware of any takeover interest in the firm, adding he has an excellent relationship with majority shareholder French luxury group Kering.
"No-one has talked to me about acquiring Puma," Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden told a media conference call.
Kering first bought a stake in Puma in 2007 which it has gradually increased over the years to now hold 86 percent in the German firm. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources