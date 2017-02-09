HERZOGENAURACH, Germany Feb 9 German sportswear firm Puma reported strong sales growth in the fourth quarter, particularly in Europe, and gave a confident forecast for 2017 as it benefits from a trend for retro sneakers and partnerships with stars like Usain Bolt.

Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden has led a gradual turnaround of a brand that had fallen far behind market leaders Nike and Adidas, sparking renewed speculation that majority owner Kering might consider a sale.

Puma reported on Thursday a quarterly net loss of 4.6 million euros ($4.9 million), with sales up 9 percent to 958 million. That was slightly ahead of average analyst forecasts for a 5 million net loss on sales of 947 million, according to a Reuters poll.

Puma expects currency-adjusted net sales to increase at a high single-digit percentage rate in 2017 after a rise of 10 percent in 2016, while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should come in between 170 million and 190 million euros, up from 128 million in 2016.

