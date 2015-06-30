BERLIN, June 30 German sportswear company Puma is selling the rights to the Swedish footwear brand Tretorn to U.S. firm Authentic Brands Group (ABG) as part of its strategy to narrow the focus of its business.

Puma bought the brand which makes rubber boots, riding boots and tennis equipment in 2002. It said in a statement Tretorn's management would acquire the operating license from ABG and continue the business in the Scandinavian and European market.

"This sale is a natural consequence of Puma's vision to become the fastest sports brand in the world, focusing on its core categories within its core brands Puma and Cobra Golf," it said. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)