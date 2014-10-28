UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Oct 28 German sportswear company Puma said it had renewed its partnership with the Mercedes Formula One team, extending Puma unit Brandon's licensed rights for team replica and fan products.
In addition, Puma will from January 2015 become the official supplier of technical clothing and footwear as well as an official licensee of footwear, apparel and accessories, the company said on Tuesday.
Puma, which is 86 percent-owned by French luxury group Kering, said it would continue to outfit team drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg with race suits and footwear. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources