MUNICH Oct 14 Sporting goods maker Puma does not feel signs of an economic crisis and is continuing to grow, incoming Chief Executive Franz Koch said at a meeting of the Munich business press club.

"We do not see a strong downturn," Franz said late on Thursday in remarks released for publication for Friday.

Sales were rising in Puma's twelve most important markets, including Italy and Japan, and stock-market jitters were not showing in its business, he said. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Peter Dinkloh)