FRANKFURT Dec 12 German sportswear maker Puma said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Franz Koch would step down at the end of March, by mutual agreement.

Puma, which is just over 80 percent controlled by French luxury goods group PPR, said Koch would work with the new Chairman, Jean-Francois Palus, until he leaves to secure Puma's on-going operational transformation and generate profitable growth. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)