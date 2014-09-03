FRANKFURT, Sept 3 German sportwear maker Puma understated its 2012 pretax profit by at least 10 million euros ($13 million) because of accounting errors, it said on Wednesday.

Puma said in a statement it had overstated its provision for restructuring by that amount because it had mistakenly accounted for expenses for future economic activity as liabilities at the balance sheet date. ($1 = 0.7607 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)