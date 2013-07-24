UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, July 24 German sports apparel company Puma expects the second half to remain challenging and the pressure to offer lower prices for its shoes, t-shirts and sports gear to continue, its finance chief said on Wednesday.
"I think we have the worst behind us, but if we look at the economic environment and what we're getting from the markets, then we see that the second half will be quite challenging," Chief Financial Officer Michael Laemmermann told reporters after the group reported a bigger than expected drop in profit. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources