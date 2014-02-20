HERZOGENAURACH, Germany Feb 20 German sportswear company Puma hopes a raft of high-profile signings will stop sales falling this year after it reported revenue tumbled a worse-than-expected 13.2 percent in the last three months of 2013.

Puma, 84 percent owned by French luxury group Kering , reported fourth-quarter sales of 698.3 million euros ($960 million), a drop of 4.7 percent stripping out currency effects as footwear sales shrank 13 percent, missing average analyst forecasts for 718 million.

Puma ranks a distant third in the sports apparel industry behind Nike and Adidas and new CEO Bjoern Gulden is trying to return the company to its sporting roots under a turnaround plan that breaks with former chief Jochen Zeitz's focus on sports-inspired fashion.

Puma, which last month ousted Nike as the kit supplier to English soccer club Arsenal from next season, said it expects flat net sales in 2014, with the second half expected to compensate for a shortfall in the first half.