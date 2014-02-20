HERZOGENAURACH, Germany Feb 20 German
sportswear company Puma hopes a raft of high-profile
signings will stop sales falling this year after it reported
revenue tumbled a worse-than-expected 13.2 percent in the last
three months of 2013.
Puma, 84 percent owned by French luxury group Kering
, reported fourth-quarter sales of 698.3 million euros
($960 million), a drop of 4.7 percent stripping out currency
effects as footwear sales shrank 13 percent, missing average
analyst forecasts for 718 million.
Puma ranks a distant third in the sports apparel industry
behind Nike and Adidas and new CEO Bjoern
Gulden is trying to return the company to its sporting roots
under a turnaround plan that breaks with former chief Jochen
Zeitz's focus on sports-inspired fashion.
Puma, which last month ousted Nike as the kit supplier to
English soccer club Arsenal from next season, said it expects
flat net sales in 2014, with the second half expected to
compensate for a shortfall in the first half.