* Q2 net earnings down 29 pct, Q2 Europe sales drop 3 pct
* Sales to slow in second half of year
* Confirms 2015 sales target of 4 bln euros
* Shares rise 5.6 pct, top MDax gainer
(Adds CEO comments, shares)
By Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT, July 26 German sportswear maker Puma
will reduce the number of products it sells and cut
back on sponsorship deals in its biggest reorganisation in 20
years as it battles weak European markets it fears will get no
better anytime soon.
Puma, a distant third in terms of sportswear sales behind
Nike and Adidas, has been struggling to find
its feet after focusing too heavily on fickle fashion markets,
and last week warned 2012 profits would miss forecasts after its
core European customers held back on spending.
"Growth in Europe has stopped," Chief Executive Franz Koch
told journalists on Thursday, as the group reported a 29 percent
slump in second-quarter net earnings after it upped marketing
spending ahead of the Olympics and Euro 2012 soccer tournament.
"We believe that the macro economy will not improve, if
anything the opposite will be true, especially here in Europe."
Shares in Puma rose 5.6 percent to 224.90 euros after the
measures were announced and Koch confirmed a target to increase
sales to 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) by 2015, despite
forecasting sales growth would slow over the next two quarters.
The firm will take a knife to its network of own stores in
Europe and North America, reduce the number of warehouses it
runs and reshuffle its regional management in Europe, as well as
stop producing country-specific products and terminate
underperforming sponsorship deals before they expire.
Puma's poster boy is Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, under
contract until the end of 2013, and who is garnering massive
media attention as he prepares to defend his Olympic titles in
London. When the sponsorship deal was renewed in 2010, Puma
described it as the biggest in athletics by far.
Puma, which is 80 percent controlled by French luxury goods
group PPR, did not mention individual contracts on
Thursday. Koch said it would keep contracts that produce the
best commercial results and mostly look at ending smaller, more
local contracts.
The overhaul is the biggest at Puma since previous chief
executive Jochen Zeitz's drive in the 1990s to drag a
loss-making business back into profit.
FORZA AZZURRI!
Puma said second-quarter sales in Europe -- which account
for just under half of its business -- dropped 3 percent, while
sales in its biggest product category, footwear, were flat.
Bright spots were in China, where the group managed to turn
around a mediocre performance in the first quarter to increase
sales by over 10 percent, and soccer gear, which also grew over
10 percent, helped by demand for Italian jerseys after the
national team made it to the final of the Euro 2012 tournament.
Along with the efforts to cut costs, products and
endorsement contracts, which will cost it up to 100 million
euros, Puma also said Chief Operating Officer Klaus Bauer and
Chief Marketing Officer Antonio Bertone would leave the company
at the end of the year.
Bertone was brought into Puma as a 22 year-old skateboard
fanatic in the early 1990s as a freelance consultant by previous
CEO Zeitz to help shape what was then the new Lifestyle
division, while Bauer has been with Puma since 1989.
Total second-quarter sales were 752.9 million euros, while
net earnings were 26.7 million. The 29 percent drop in net
earnings followed a 5 percent decline in the first quarter.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)