FRANKFURT, April 25 German sporting goods
company Puma said a slowdown in Europe hurt its
results in the first quarter, with net profit falling 5 percent
and missing forecasts.
Puma, which competes with larger rivals Nike and
Adidas in the lucrative market for sneakers and
soccer gear, posted net profit of 74 million euros ($97.7
million) for the three months to end-March on sales up 6.1
percent to 820.9 million euros.
Analysts had expected Puma to report first-quarter net
profit of 77.6 million euros and sales to rise 9 percent to 843
million, according to a Reuters poll.
French luxury goods group PPR, which owns almost
80 percent of Puma, will report quarterly results after the
market close on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7574 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)