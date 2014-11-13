Nov 13 Puma Biotechnology Inc said its experimental breast cancer drug failed in a mid-stage study, sending its shares down 14 percent in extended trading.

The company said the drug, neratinib, did not significantly improved disease-free survival when given in combination with cancer drug paclitaxel as a primary treatment.

The combination was being compared with approved cancer drug trastuzumab.

Puma's shares, which closed at $239.49 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, plunged to $206.02 in extended trading. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)