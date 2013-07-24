(Repeats to attach to alerts)

FRANKFURT, July 24 German sports apparel group Puma SE reported second quarter results below expectations, hurt by falling sales in China and southern Europe as well as the effects of the weak yen in Japan, its second-biggest market.

Puma said its sales, when adjusted for currency, fell 4 percent to 692 million euros ($915 million), while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) dropped to 31 million euros and net earnings fell to 18 million.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the group to report sales of 709 million, EBIT of 34.7 million euros, and net profit of 20.6 million.

Puma said it continued to expect sales to fall by between 1 and 5 percent for the year as a whole.

Kering, the French luxury group that owns 83 percent of Puma, will report results on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)