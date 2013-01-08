BRUSSELS Jan 8 Punch International said on Tuesday its Dutch digital printing technology subsidiary Xeikon had begun initial talks that could lead to it being taken over.

It did not specify the company interested in carrying out the takeover or provide any further details.

Punch International owns 65.68 percent of the shares in Xeikon, or 73.4 percent on the basis of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)