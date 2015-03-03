March 3 Punch Taverns Plc said it appointed Duncan Garrood as chief executive and he would join the British pub company on or before June 15.

Garrood joins Punch from franchise operator MH Alshaya, where he had been president of the food division since 2009.

Punch Taverns said Executive Chairman Stephen Billingham will revert to the role of non-executive chairman once Garrood takes over. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)