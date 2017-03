Nov 12 British pub company Punch Taverns Plc reported a 41 percent jump in full-year profit, helped by like-for-like growth at its core estate.

Punch Taverns' underlying pretax profit rose to 68.6 million pounds for the 53 weeks ended Aug. 23 from 48.6 million pounds a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Total revenue dropped 2 percent to 448.1 million pounds. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)