May 27 Punch Taverns Plc :

* Restructuring of securitisations is required in order to avoid a default in both Punch A and Punch B securitisations, which would be likely to have a material negative impact for all stakeholders

* There can be no certainty that proposals will proceed

* Junior notes in Punch A and Punch B would be exchanged for a combination of not only cash and new junior notes, but also ordinary shares in company in a debt-for-equity swap

* Proposals would result in a reduction in total net debt (including mark-to-market on interest rate swaps) of 0.6 billion pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: