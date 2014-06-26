June 26 Punch Taverns Plc :
* Punch Taverns Plc IMS & restructuring update
* On track to meet full-year profit expectations
* Disposal programme remains on track to deliver at least
100 million pounds of net proceeds for full year
* Stakeholders in Punch A and Punch B securitisations have
continued to discuss details of restructuring proposals
* Proposals have now been expanded into detailed term sheets
which set out broadly similar terms to those published on 27 May
2014
* Junior notes would be exchanged for a combination of new
junior notes, cash and ordinary shares in company in a
debt-for-equity swap
* Proposals would result in a reduction in total net debt
(including mark-to-market on interest rate swaps) of 0.6 billion
pounds
* Proposals have also been given further consideration by
company
* Gross securitisation debt of 1,564 million stg would have
an initial effective interest rate of about 7.9 percent
including PIK interest (about 7.1 pct cash pay interest)
* A group of junior creditors would subscribe for ordinary
shares in company at a significant discount to current market
price to raise additional funds to be applied to repay junior
notes in Punch A securitisation at a discount to par
