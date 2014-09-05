UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 5 Punch Taverns Plc :
* Increased support for proposed restructuring of punch a and punch b securitisations
* Undertakings to support proposals have now been given in respect of approximately 72 per cent
* Approximately 54 per cent of issued share capital of punch have given undertakings to support proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources