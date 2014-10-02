Oct 2 Punch Taverns Plc :

* Lloyds Bank Plc (a liquidity facility provider to punch a securitisation) has now received credit committee approval

* Completion of restructuring is expected to become effective on 8 october 2014

* Completion of restructuring remains subject to consent of Royal Bank of Scotland Plc

* Lloyds Bank also consented to restructuring proposals