LONDON, March 12 Punch Taverns PLC : * Q2 profit performance in line with management expectations despite January trading being adversely impacted by weather * Core estate at 94% let, up from 91% at March 2012 * The disposal programme is slightly ahead of our target to realise £105M of

net proceeds this year * On track to meet our full year profit expectations. * Believe a consensual capital restructuring can be launched in the first half

of 2013