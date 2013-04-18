UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, April 18 Punch Taverns PLC : * Has continued to engage with the many stakeholders who will need to support
the restructuring proposal * Continues to believe that a consensual restructuring is in the best interests
of all stakeholders * Some stakeholders had previously expressed lack of support for current terms
of restructuring proposal * A restructuring can be launched in the first half of 2013. * Views expressed at meeting that provide basis for further discussion with
stakeholders on restructuring proposal
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources