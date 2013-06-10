UPDATE 1-Russia's NLMK says earnings rise as steel prices recover
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
LONDON, June 10 Punch Taverns PLC : * On track to meet full year profit expectations * Improving like-for-like trends in net income * Core estate like-for-like net income down 0.7% in the third quarter (-3.3% 40
weeks to 25 May 2013) * Is announcing revised restructuring proposals * Targeting a reduction in contractual debt service payments of over £600
million (over five years) * Reduced cash interest payments of £32 mln/year and deleveraging equivalent to
c.1.8x EBITDA by 2018 * Accelerated repayment of senior noteholders ahead of other stakeholders
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
LONDON, March 6 The 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management will lead to some job losses but not the 1,000 figure that has been cited in media reports, the Aberdeen CEO said on Monday.
DUBLIN, March 3 Ireland's government will select bookrunners and co-lead managers to assist a potential share sale of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB), it said on Friday, in a further signal that it could launch an IPO by May.